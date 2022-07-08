Analysts Set Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Target Price at $28.29

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Open Lending alerts:

LPRO opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a current ratio of 17.78. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,458,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 197,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.