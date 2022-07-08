Analysts Set Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Target Price at $28.29

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.29.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, May 6th.
LPRO opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a current ratio of 17.78. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,458,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 197,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.
About Open Lending (Get Rating)
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.
