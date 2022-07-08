Analysts Set Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Price Target at $69.60

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on REGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Sunday, July 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $70.79. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.