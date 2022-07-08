Analysts Set Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Target Price at $55.52

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.52.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMFKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from €60.00 ($62.50) to €55.00 ($57.29) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from €57.18 ($59.56) to €56.03 ($58.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $60.34.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

