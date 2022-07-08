Analysts Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Price Target at GBX 710

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 710 ($8.60).

STAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 700 ($8.48) to GBX 780 ($9.45) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.08) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.51) to GBX 800 ($9.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

LON:STAN opened at GBX 597 ($7.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 596.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 538.91. The firm has a market cap of £17.72 billion and a PE ratio of 1,170.59. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 406.20 ($4.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 641 ($7.76).

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($6.81), for a total transaction of £58,448 ($70,777.43). Also, insider Shirish Moreshwar Apte acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 630 ($7.63) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($15,257.93).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

