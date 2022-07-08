Analysts Set Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Target Price at C$0.37

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.40.

TV has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.65 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$0.75 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of TSE TV opened at C$0.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.19. The stock has a market cap of C$44.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$117.95 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trevali Mining will post 0.2729032 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

