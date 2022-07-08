Analysts Set Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Target Price at $36.67

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

UMICY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Umicore from €32.00 ($33.33) to €34.00 ($35.42) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Umicore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. Umicore has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $17.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.0915 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

About Umicore

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

