Analysts Set Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Price Target at $6.95

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.95.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on XOS in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

In other XOS news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 377,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,568.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of XOS by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XOS by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in XOS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in XOS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XOS opened at $2.28 on Friday. XOS has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that XOS will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About XOS (Get Rating)

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

