Andrea Giunti Lombardo Buys 956,500 Shares of The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) Stock

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Get Rating) insider Andrea Giunti Lombardo bought 956,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £1,224,320 ($1,482,586.58).
LON:QRT opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.60) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £54.18 million and a P/E ratio of 662.50. The Quarto Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of GBX 72.41 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 178 ($2.16). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 157.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47.
About The Quarto Group
