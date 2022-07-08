Andrea Giunti Lombardo Buys 956,500 Shares of The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) Stock

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Get Rating) insider Andrea Giunti Lombardo bought 956,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £1,224,320 ($1,482,586.58).

LON:QRT opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.60) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £54.18 million and a P/E ratio of 662.50. The Quarto Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of GBX 72.41 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 178 ($2.16). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 157.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and intellectual property products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

