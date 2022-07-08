Angela Ferguson Sells 4,000 Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Stock

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) insider Angela Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,103.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thoughtworks stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth about $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 207,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 787,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 384,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,036,000 after purchasing an additional 952,009 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWKS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Thoughtworks (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.