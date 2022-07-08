Angela Ferguson Sells 4,000 Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Stock

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) insider Angela Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,103.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Thoughtworks stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $34.43.
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on TWKS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.
About Thoughtworks
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
