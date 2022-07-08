AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Upgraded by Investec to Buy

Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.69. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth about $980,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. 31.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

