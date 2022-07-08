Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,300 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from GBX 1,500 ($18.16) to GBX 1,300 ($15.74) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANFGF. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.16) to GBX 1,370 ($16.59) in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,450 ($17.56) to GBX 1,400 ($16.95) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($21.19) to GBX 1,950 ($23.61) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,408.75.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.