AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 40 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 59 ($0.71) to GBX 40 ($0.48) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS AOWDF opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. AO World has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.27.
About AO World (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AO World (AOWDF)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.