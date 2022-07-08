AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 40 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 59 ($0.71) to GBX 40 ($0.48) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOWDF opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. AO World has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

