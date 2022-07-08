Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in AON by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in AON by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in AON by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.98.

AON stock opened at $274.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.15.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

