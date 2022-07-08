Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Barclays

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APLE. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.16%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,868.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,342 shares of company stock worth $117,451. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 80,093 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

