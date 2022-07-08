Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APRE. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67.

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 93,892 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,866 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

