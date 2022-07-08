Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aqua Metals to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ AQMS opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07.

Aqua Metals ( NASDAQ:AQMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,400,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 510,841 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aqua Metals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 297,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52,150 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aqua Metals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

