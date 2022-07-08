Argonaut Gold Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Argonaut Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Argonaut Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$134.02 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.01.

TSE AR opened at C$0.50 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$383.42 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.93.

In other news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of Argonaut Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$69,397.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$291,866.70.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

