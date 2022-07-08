Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 21,191 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,191 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $11,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Alteryx by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AYX. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.64.
Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.14). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The company had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alteryx Profile (Get Rating)
Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.
