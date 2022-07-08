Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 326,786 Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) by 653.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 376,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,786 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $12,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 520,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

NYSE SBOW opened at $27.95 on Friday. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $470.96 million, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.56. SilverBow Resources had a positive return on equity of 87.14% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $401,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at $733,536.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SilverBow Resources (Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.