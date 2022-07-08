Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 575.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,179 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $117.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.37 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

About Yum! Brands (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.