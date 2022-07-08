Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $12,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.33.

Shares of BIO opened at $512.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of -105.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $506.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $571.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.61 and a 12-month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.