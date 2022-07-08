Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 212,708 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 168.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338,616 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,708 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,733 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $28,999,000 after purchasing an additional 51,333 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Yelp by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,814 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 31,302 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Yelp by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,385 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,908,570.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,605 shares of company stock valued at $986,990. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YELP opened at $28.69 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Yelp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.