Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 2,712 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $11,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,350,000 after acquiring an additional 981,803 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,576,000 after acquiring an additional 744,449 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,395,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6,622.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 327,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,049,000 after purchasing an additional 322,386 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $60.52 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.17.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

