Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 241,515 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 241,515 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,834,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $51.48 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

