Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 385,165 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $13,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in HDFC Bank by 33.7% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 21,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at $634,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 48,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB opened at $59.47 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.81. The company has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.522 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

