Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $13,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,879 shares of company stock worth $21,944,327. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.70.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $126.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.