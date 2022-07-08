Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,073 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,868,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 210,362 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,092.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 180,428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 106,324 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 103,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

AMPH opened at $36.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $366,462.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,005.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 9,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $347,836.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,897.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,419 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

