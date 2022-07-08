Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $12.53 Million Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 10,405.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,234,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223,122 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $12,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Grace Capital raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 84,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 163,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $21.78.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. Analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

