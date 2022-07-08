Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $13.28 Million Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 167.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 541,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,695 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $13,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTU. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $9,156,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $642,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,960 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,462,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $463,142.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,680.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BTU shares. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of BTU opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.18. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 42.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

