Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $13.88 Million Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,670 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $13,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 2,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,907 shares of company stock valued at $494,554 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRNS opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $27.97 and a one year high of $73.46. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.77.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

