Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 132.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,896 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $11,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALV stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.63. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average of $84.17.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

