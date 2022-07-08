Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 892.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,008 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $11,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Insperity by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $103.17 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at $71,950,549.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

