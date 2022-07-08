Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 7,217.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 184,910 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $13,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $508,995,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,612,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,027,000 after acquiring an additional 560,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,462,000 after purchasing an additional 477,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $72.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.81.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

