Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,018 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $10,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 559.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 281,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,739,000 after acquiring an additional 104,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $286.86 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.86 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,261 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,276 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.