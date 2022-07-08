Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $15.12 Million in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $55,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $134,927.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,167 shares of company stock worth $346,359 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $115.07 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $169.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRTC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.67.

About iRhythm Technologies (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.