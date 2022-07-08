Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 158,538 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 230.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,538 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $14,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 269,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE:KFY opened at $61.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $51.08 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

