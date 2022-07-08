Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 20,646 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 154.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $16,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY opened at $384.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $389.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $344.66 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.