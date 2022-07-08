Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 55,774 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,774 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Itron were worth $11,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Itron by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,171,000 after purchasing an additional 602,274 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $9,576,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Itron by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,050,000 after purchasing an additional 125,257 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,192,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Itron by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,197,000 after buying an additional 116,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

ITRI opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $99.69.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ITRI. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.70.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,015 shares of company stock worth $48,923 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

