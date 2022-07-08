Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 247,417 CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 247,417 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,044,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,066,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,233,000 after acquiring an additional 47,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CDK Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,008,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34,636 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CDK Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,987,000 after purchasing an additional 96,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,055,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,812,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,441,000 after buying an additional 80,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK opened at $54.76 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDK. Barrington Research lowered shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

