Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 121.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,003 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $142.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.00. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

