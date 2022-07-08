Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,045 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.95.

In other news, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $174.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.88 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.30.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

