Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,079,855 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 325,711 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,079,855 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $12,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,589 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 584,172 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after acquiring an additional 73,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $2,895,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,404. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $29.89 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

