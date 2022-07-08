Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 694,964 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694,964 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $16,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $3,203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in DocuSign by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 67,968 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2,535.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 54,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 52,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.86 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.19.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. William Blair cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

