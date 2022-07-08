Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Buys 1,924 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $158.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.30. The company has a market capitalization of $396.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.79.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

