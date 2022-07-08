AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for AssetMark Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for AssetMark Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.09.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.44). AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Kim sold 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $36,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,494,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 3,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,389,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,995 shares of company stock worth $159,076. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial (Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

