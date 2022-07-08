AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €38.00 ($39.58) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of €27.00 ($28.13).
Shares of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at 43.90 on Thursday. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of 43.90 and a 12-month high of 44.83.
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (ASAAF)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.