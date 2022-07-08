ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 14.78%.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.