Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target Cut to GBX 430 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.05) to GBX 430 ($5.21) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 490 ($5.93) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atalaya Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 484 ($5.86).

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Shares of ATYM opened at GBX 289.95 ($3.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £405.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 363.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 393.51. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 265 ($3.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 450 ($5.45).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.