Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:ACABU) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 13th

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:ACABU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II had issued 26,100,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ ACABU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $7,478,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,994,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $811,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $2,992,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

