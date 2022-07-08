Austin Asset Management Co Inc Trims Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc trimmed its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $66.83 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $81.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.69.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.